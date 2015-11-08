Calendar » Lobero Live Presents Chris Thile

November 8, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Chris Thile is the mandolinist and vocalist of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. London’sIndependent called him “the most remarkable mandolinist in the world.” The McArthur Foundation echoed that assessment when it named Thile one of its 23 MacArthur Fellows for 2012 and a recipient of its prestigious “Genius Grant.” As a solo artist he has released five albums, as well as performed and recorded extensively in duos with Edgar Meyer, Brad Mehldau, and Mike Marshall. Other stellar musicians with whom Thile has collaborated include cellist Yo-Yo Ma, banjoist Béla Fleck, violinist Stuart Duncan, and bluegrass guitarist Michael Daves.

August 2013 saw the release of Thile’s debut solo mandolin recording, Bach: Partitas and Sonatas, Vol.1, produced by Edgar Meyer. Nonesuch Records released Bass & Mandolin in September 2014, the second duo recording from Thile and Meyer, which won the 2015 Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. In January 2015, Nonesuch Records released Punch Brothers’ newest album, The Phosphorescent Blues, which was hailed by The Herald in Scotland as a piece of music that “…deserves to be filed next to the best work of The Beach Boys, Big Star, and Richard Thompson.”