Calendar » Lobero Live presents Dave Rawlings Machine

October 5, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Dave Rawlings is an award winning guitar player, singer, songwriter, and producer best known for his work with Gillian Welch, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Ryan Adams. His Machine’s debut album A Friend Of A Friend was released in 2009 on Acony Records. He was voted 2012 Americana Instrumentalist Of The Year.

Featuring members of Gillian Welch, Punch Brothers, Led Zeppelin, and former members of Old Crow Medicine Show, the current touring iteration of the Dave Rawlings Machine will provide a night of distinctive picking, high lonesome songs, and many other fine acoustic entertainments.