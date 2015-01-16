Calendar » Lobero Live presents David Lindley

January 16, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

On record and in performance, David Lindley and Jackson Browne have a musical association reaching back almost 40 years. David’s legendary stringed-instrument virtuosity has been showcased on many of Browne’s albums. Throughout this long and distinguished career, David Lindley has been one of the world’s most in demand session musicians, lending his skills to the recorded works of Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Linda Ronstadt, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Warren Zevon, Ben Harper and many others.

A multi-talented musical genius…One of America’s finest off-the-wall, most enigmatic musicians. – MOJO

David’s extraordinary cauldron of musical talent captivates musicians and fans around the globe. – Joerg Kliewe, Modern Guitars Magazine

David Lindley is one of the great hidden treasures of the American music scene. –

John Metzger, The Music Box