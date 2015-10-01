Calendar » LOBERO LIVE PRESENTS Gillian Welch

October 1, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Gillian Welch first appeared on the folk scene as a young singer/songwriter armed with a voice and sensibility far beyond her years, earning widespread acclaim for her deft, evocative resurrection of the musical styles most commonly associated with rural Appalachia of the early 20th century. Welch and her partner David Rawlings have released 5 critically acclaimed albums, the most recent of which is 2011’s The Harrow & The Harvest, nominated for Best Contemporary Folk Album.