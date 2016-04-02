LOBERO LIVE PRESENTS It’s Magic!
America’s longest-running magic revue returns to the Lobero to dazzle audiences with an all-new lineup of top illusionists direct from exotic showrooms and Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle. You won’t believe your eyes as top magicians perform incredible feats, from jaw-dropping sleight of hand and off-beat comedic magic to mind-boggling full stage illusions. This one-of-a-kind magic show that has been delighting magic fans for more than five decades, and is sure to be a treat for the whole family. This year’s lineup features magicians Garry Carson, Danny Cole, Mystina, Tom Ogden, Dan Raspyni and more – each carefully selected to showcase the many nuances and craft of magic.
“It’s a must for magic buffs of all ages!” ― L.A. Times
SATURDAY, APRIL 2 AT 2:00 PM
SATURDAY, APRIL 2 AT 6:30 PM
Event Details
- Starts: April 2, 2016 2:00PM & 6:00PM - 8:00PM
- Price: $80 - VIP $35 - Section A $29 - Section B $20 - Children 12 & under
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/its-magic-2016/