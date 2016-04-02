Calendar » LOBERO LIVE PRESENTS It’s Magic!

April 2, 2016 from 2:00PM & 6:00PM - 8:00PM

America’s longest-running magic revue returns to the Lobero to dazzle audiences with an all-new lineup of top illusionists direct from exotic showrooms and Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle. You won’t believe your eyes as top magicians perform incredible feats, from jaw-dropping sleight of hand and off-beat comedic magic to mind-boggling full stage illusions. This one-of-a-kind magic show that has been delighting magic fans for more than five decades, and is sure to be a treat for the whole family. This year’s lineup features magicians Garry Carson, Danny Cole, Mystina, Tom Ogden, Dan Raspyni and more – each carefully selected to showcase the many nuances and craft of magic.

“It’s a must for magic buffs of all ages!” ― L.A. Times

SATURDAY, APRIL 2 AT 2:00 PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 2 AT 6:30 PM