Calendar » Lobero Live Presents Jim Messina

September 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Don’t miss a special evening with legendary singer/songwriter JIM MESSINA and his band with special gues RUSTY YOUNG “sittin’ in.” Enjoy all the hits from Poco, Buffalo Springfield and Loggins & Messina in the intimacy of the Lobero Theatre.

Loggins & Messina went on to record eight best-selling albums, becoming one of the most popular rock/pop groups of the 1970‘s selling over 20 million records. Rusty Young continued as the leader of Poco creating a rich musical legacy over the past 40 years for the group with hit recordings such as Crazy Love and Heart of The Night.

In the late-1960s, JIm Messina was the recording engineer/producer/bass player for Buffalo Springfield featuring Stephen Stills, Neil Young and Richie Furay. After Buffalo Springfield disbanded in 1968, Jim co-founded Poco with Richie Furay and Rusty Young, one of the original and most influential country/rock bands. In 1970, he left Poco to concentrate on record producing and soon met a young singer/songwriter named Kenny Loggins, producing the record Kenny Loggins with Jimmy Messina – Sittin’ In.