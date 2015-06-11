LOBERO LIVE PRESENTS King Sunny Ade and his African Beats
June 11, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
King Sunny Ade, the “King of Juju Music,” is one of the most influential world musicians of all time, famous for his dance-inspiring hybrid of western pop and traditional African music.
“King Sunny is to Nigerians what James Brown has been to Americans.” – Philadelphia Inquirer
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 11, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $43.50 - Section A $33.50 - Section B
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Santa Barbara, Ca 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/king-sunny-ade-2/