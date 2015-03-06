Calendar » LOBERO LIVE PRESENTS Lucinda Williams with special guest Kenneth Brian Band

March 6, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

American rock, folk, blues and country music singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is one of a kind. She has been maneuvering down a musical path all her own for more than three decades since emerging from Lake Charles, Louisiana, a town with rich traditions of indigenous American music. Several years of playing the hardscrabble clubs of her adopted state of Texas gave her a solid enough footing to record a self-titled album that would become a touchstone for the Americana movement–helping launch a thousand musical ships along the way. More than 30 years later, after having been named “America’s best songwriter” by TIME Magazine in 2002, Williams’ distinctive delta-infused country soul sound is as strong as ever. Though her songs offer poetry filled with pain and longing, Williams says, “People misunderstand me and think I’m this depressed person, and I’m not. At the end of the day, I’m an optimist.”

“She’s pithy and penetrating, bruised but steadfast, proud of the grain and drawl of her voice. Her music places itself in a vanishing, idealized Southland where country, soul, blues and gospel all share a common spirit and a vocabulary of twang.” – The New York Times