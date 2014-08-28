Calendar » Lobero Live presents Marshall Crenshaw and the Bottle Rockets

August 28, 2014 from 8:00pm

Power pop legend, Marshall Crenshaw teams up with roots rockers The Bottle Rockets for a can’t-miss concert on August 28 at the Lobero Theatre. Fans can look forward to Crenshaw’s ‘80s radio classics like “Someday, Someway” and “Mary Anne” as well as his critically acclaimed current material. Seminal alt-country stalwarts The Bottle Rockets will play their own set and then join Marshall as his backing band.