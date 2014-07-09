Calendar » Lobero Live presents Richard Thompson

July 9, 2014 from 8:00pm

Named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the “Top 20 Guitarists of All Time,” British folk—rocker Richard Thompson is one of the world’s most critically acclaimed and prolific songwriters. He has received Lifetime Achievement Awards for Songwriting on both sides of the Atlantic, and his work has been recorded by top f musicians including Robert Plant, Elvis Costello, REM, Del McCoury, Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos, David Byrne, Don Henley and many others.

Thompson’s massive body of work includes over 40 albums, many GRAMMY nominations, as well as numerous soundtracks, including Werner Herzog’s Grizzly Man. His most recent CD, Electric, was produced by the great Nashville musician Buddy Miller (Band of Joy, Patty Griffin.). Electric continues to receive positive praise with Rolling Stone declaring, “…the excellence is undeniable.”

