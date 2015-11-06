Calendar » Lobero Live Presents: Richard Thompson

November 6, 2015 from 8:00 PM

A recipient of BBC’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Mojo’s Les Paul Award, Richard Thompson was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the Queen of England’s 2011 New Year Honours List. The Americana Music Association also recently honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting. Robert Plant, REM, Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt and many others have recorded Thompson’s songs.

Richard Thompson and his electric trio are currently touring in support of Thompson’s new release, Still, produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and backed by several longtime players from both Thompson’s and Tweedy’s bands.

“This razor-sharp collection deserves your attention, whether you’re a longtime fan or a new convert.” – Aquarium Drunkard