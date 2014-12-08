Calendar » Lobero Live presents Robert Cray

December 8, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Blues guitarist Robert Cray, a five-time GRAMMY® winner and Blues Hall of Famer, is one of his generation’s great musical storytellers. The New Yorker recently called him “one of the most reliable pleasures of soul and blues for over three decades now.“ He has written or performed with everyone from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan, from Bonnie Raitt to John Lee Hooker, and in 2011, he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

With his seventeenth studio album, In My Soul, the five-time GRAMMY® winner (and 15-time nominee) reasserts his position as one of his generation’s great musical storytellers—this time steeped in the down-home sound and rich emotion of Southern Soul, yet never straying far from his incomparable guitar mastery.

In My Soul includes plenty of Cray’s blazing guitar work, which Rolling Stone recently said “introduced a new generation of mainstream rock fans to the language and form of the blues.”