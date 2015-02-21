Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Lobero Live presents Taj Mahal Trio

February 21, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Taj Mahal, a two-time GRAMMY-winner and is one of the most influential American blues and roots artists of the past half-century, having forged a four-decade career by gathering and distilling countless musical traditions from a range of geographical and cultural sources: the Mississippi Delta, the Appalachian backwoods, the African continent, the Hawaiian islands, Europe, the Caribbean and so much more.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 21, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $40, 50. $105
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/taj-mahal/
 
 
 