Calendar » Lobero Live presents Taj Mahal Trio

February 21, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Taj Mahal, a two-time GRAMMY-winner and is one of the most influential American blues and roots artists of the past half-century, having forged a four-decade career by gathering and distilling countless musical traditions from a range of geographical and cultural sources: the Mississippi Delta, the Appalachian backwoods, the African continent, the Hawaiian islands, Europe, the Caribbean and so much more.