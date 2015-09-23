Calendar » Lobero Live presents The Milk Carton Kids

September 23, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

GRAMMY®-nominated harmony duo The Milk Carton Kids return to the Lobero Theatre in support of the May 19, 2015 release of their third album, Monterey, two years since the release of their last album, The Ash & Clay.

The Milk Carton Kids won Duo/Group of the Year at the Americana Music Awards, and were featured in T Bone Burnett & the Coen Brothers’ concert documentary, “Another Day/Another Time,” quickly selling out their American tour last year.

Cultural purveyors from Garrison Keillor to T Bone Burnett to Billy Bragg have hailed the duo’s importance among a group of new folk bands, both expanding and contradicting the rich tradition that precedes them. Yet while some of the band’s many accolades reference a specific genre, the duo quickly transcends those tags with clear inflections of jazz, classical, even the dark lyricism of modern “alternative.”