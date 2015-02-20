Calendar » Lobero Live presents Three Little Women and the Truth

February 20, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Three women, three guitars and the words, music, and hard-won wisdom from three lifetimes spent in pursuit of the song. Three Women and The Truth is a trio of accomplished, richly talented, award-winning female songwriters whose songs cut through the murky layers of life’s complexities and bring clarity to many of the challenges we all long to make sense of. Writing from their life’s experience, these songwriters are skilled in balancing personal tales with classic underpinnings, which hint at the evocative idea that all our lives are full of events and incidents that touch on the mythic and the timeless.