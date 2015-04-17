Calendar » Lobero Live presents Will the Circle Be Unbroken

April 17, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band recorded their flagship 1972 release, Will The Circle Be Unbroken,with the biggest names in Bluegrass and Country music, including: Roy Acuff, Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Jimmy Martin, Earl Scruggs and Mother Maybelle Carter. NGDB founding member John McEuen and John Carter Cash (son of Johnny Cash and June Carter) join forces to share the stories and memories from those tireless nights in August 1971, when one of the most iconic records came to life.