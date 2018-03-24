Lobero Live presentsAn intimate evening with Art Garfunkel
June 20, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
Folk-pop icon Art Garfunkel is best known as the lead vocalist in Simon and Garfunkel, as well as a string of solo hits. Don’t miss this legendary performer as he shares an intimate evening of his music, poetry and stories.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 20, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $105 - VIP (VIP ticket includes a tax-deductible donation to the Lobero Theatre Foundation, premier seating, and a pre-show rec
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/art-garfunkel/