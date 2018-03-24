Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 6:52 pm | Fair and Breezy 63º

 
 
 
 

Lobero Live presentsAn intimate evening with Art Garfunkel

June 20, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Folk-pop icon Art Garfunkel is best known as the lead vocalist in Simon and Garfunkel, as well as a string of solo hits. Don’t miss this legendary performer as he shares an intimate evening of his music, poetry and stories.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: June 20, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $105 - VIP (VIP ticket includes a tax-deductible donation to the Lobero Theatre Foundation, premier seating, and a pre-show rec
  • Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/art-garfunkel/
 
 
 