LOBERO LIVE WITH TERRY HILL AND MILT LARSEN PRESENT It’s Magic!

February 15, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

America’s longest-running magic revue returns to the Lobero to dazzle audiences with an all-new lineup of top illusionists direct from exotic showrooms and Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle. You won’t believe your eyes as top magicians perform incredible feats from jaw-dropping sleight of hand and off-beat comedic magic to mind-boggling full stage illusions.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 15, 2015 2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: $80 - VIP $35 - Section A $29 - Section B $20 - Children
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St. Santa Barbara, Ca 93101
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/magic-2015/
 
 
 