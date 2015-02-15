Calendar » LOBERO LIVE WITH TERRY HILL AND MILT LARSEN PRESENT It’s Magic!

February 15, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

America’s longest-running magic revue returns to the Lobero to dazzle audiences with an all-new lineup of top illusionists direct from exotic showrooms and Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle. You won’t believe your eyes as top magicians perform incredible feats from jaw-dropping sleight of hand and off-beat comedic magic to mind-boggling full stage illusions.