LOBERO LIVE WITH TERRY HILL AND MILT LARSEN PRESENT It’s Magic!
February 15, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
America’s longest-running magic revue returns to the Lobero to dazzle audiences with an all-new lineup of top illusionists direct from exotic showrooms and Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle. You won’t believe your eyes as top magicians perform incredible feats from jaw-dropping sleight of hand and off-beat comedic magic to mind-boggling full stage illusions.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 15, 2015 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: $80 - VIP $35 - Section A $29 - Section B $20 - Children
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St. Santa Barbara, Ca 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/magic-2015/