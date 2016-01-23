Calendar » Lobster Boil Fundraiser benefitting the Mumosho Water Project in Congo

January 23, 2016 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

The Rotary Club of Montecito will host a Lobster Boil Fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at The Harbor Restaurant on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. Along with raising funds for the Mumosho Water Project in Congo, the event will honor longtime Rotarian Larry Hammett, who recently passed. The cost is $150, which includes the lobster dinner, beer and wine, auction, and live entertainment. More information is available at www.rotarydistrict5240.org.