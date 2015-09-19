Calendar » Local author, David Dixon speaks on his new book, “The Lost Gettysburg Address”

September 19, 2015 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

David Dixon, will expound on his book "The Lost Gettysburg Address: The Civil War Odyssey of Charles Anderson" at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, September 19th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30* am to 12:00 pm.

David will explain why Anderson, a slave owner, sacrificed nearly everything to help save the Union and how he ended up sharing the spotlight with Lincoln at Gettysburg in November 1863. Anderson gave one of the two principal speeches that bracketed Lincoln’s masterpiece, but the speech itself was lost for 150 years until it was uncovered at a remote ranch in Wyoming.

Anderson's colorful history includes a series of dramatic escapes from a Civil War prison in Texas, a close brush with death, commanding a Union regiment at the Battle of Stones River, defeating notorious Copperhead Clement Vallandigham in the Ohio gubernatorial race, then becoming Ohio’s governor himself. The New York Times has called Anderson's story "among the most moving and romantic episodes of the War."

David Dixon earned his M.A. in history from the University of Massachusetts in 2003. He has published numerous articles in scholarly journals and magazines. Most focus on black history and on Union sympathizers in the Civil War South. He hosts “B-List History,” a website celebrating lesser-known historical characters and their amazing stories.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site

