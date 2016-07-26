Local Authors Panel
Interested in publishing a book of your own or want to learn more about the process? Join Braille Institute Santa Barbara for an exciting opportunity to meet some of Santa Barbara’s successful, published authors!
Panelists:
A.J. Harris, author of Fatal Formula
Kenneth Richardson, author of Hughes After Howard
Max DeVoe Talley, author of Yesterday We Forget Tomorrow
The panel will be moderated by Nate Streeper, Braille Institute Santa Barbara Library Coordinator.
Space is limited, to reserve your space visit www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara or call (805) 898-8318
Snacks will be provided.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 26, 2016 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
- Price: free
- Location: Braille Institute Santa Barbara, 2031 De La Vina St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara