Calendar » Local Authors Panel

July 26, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Interested in publishing a book of your own or want to learn more about the process? Join Braille Institute Santa Barbara for an exciting opportunity to meet some of Santa Barbara’s successful, published authors!

Panelists:

A.J. Harris, author of Fatal Formula

Kenneth Richardson, author of Hughes After Howard

Max DeVoe Talley, author of Yesterday We Forget Tomorrow

The panel will be moderated by Nate Streeper, Braille Institute Santa Barbara Library Coordinator.

Space is limited, to reserve your space visit www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara or call (805) 898-8318

Snacks will be provided.