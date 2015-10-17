Calendar » Local Genealogists Encouraged to “Tear Down This Wall!”

October 17, 2015 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Cafi Cohen presents "Approaches to Genealogy Brick Walls" for novice to advanced genealogists at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, October 17th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.

In genealogical parlance a “brick wall” is a research problem that is seemingly insurmountable. This presentation details eight brick wall problems submitted by members of two California coastal genealogy societies. The case studies cover families in California, Washington state, Kentucky, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. Session outlines effective techniques and resources for approaching brick walls in your own research.

Cafi Cohen is a professional genealogy researcher as well as the Education Chair of the San Luis Obispo County Genealogical Society. She has presented many sessions on research techniques over the past 15 years. Currently, she mentors an online group studying Mastering Genealogical Proof by Thomas Jones. She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the National Genealogical Society, and the Southern California Genealogical Society. She is also a recipient of the California State Genealogical Alliance Distinguished Service Award.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438