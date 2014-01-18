Calendar » Local historian Erin Graffy presents the history of Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days.

January 18, 2014 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting on Saturday, January 18, 2013, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

This month’s speaker, local historian and Santa Barbara native Erin Graffy de Garcia will speak on the history and origins of the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta, a Southern California tradition since 1924, including Ranchero, Spanish, and Mexican influences.

Erin Graffy grew up in Santa Barbara and is a fascinating speaker. She is the author, editor and publisher of more than 50 books, monographs, publications, and articles on regional history. Her work frequently appears in Santa Barbara Magazine, Commerce, Santa Barbara Independent, the Montecito Journal, and the Santa Barbara News Press among other publications. Graffy has written extensively on regional culture and is the author of the local bestseller, “How to Santa Barbara: The Insider’s Exposé,” and “How to Santa Barbara: The Advanced Course.” As a social commentator on the unique Santa Barbara scene, she has been quoted worldwide. She was tapped to review the Southern California Quarterly for the California Historical Society, and for ten years she was the editor for La Gazeta, the publication of the Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library where she is currently trustee. She serves as historian for Old Spanish Days Fiesta, and has written and lectured extensively on the subject.



Special interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy and Computer Genealogy and 9:00 am for JewishGen. Featured program starts at 10:30am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216)

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438