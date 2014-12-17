Calendar » Local Holiday Toy Drive Seeking Gift Donations for Foster, Low-Income Children

Currently there are 1,000 children in foster care and thousands of additional low-income kids in Ventura County, and these youth are in need of toys and other gifts this holiday season. In an effort to bring some holiday cheer to these children in need, there are programs that help coordinate through Children and Family Services - Foster VC Kids and Children’s Services Auxiliary (CSA), involving hundreds of donors and volunteers for the Holiday Toy Drive.

A team of businesses throughout the community have joined together to invite and encourage the public to donate unwrapped toys and other gifts to these underprivileged kids through CSA from Dec. 1 – 22. Donations range for ages 0-teens, and suggested gifts include baby dolls, matching games, books, bicycles, clothes, board games, sporting equipment, movie passes, music gift cards, arts and crafts and more. Any and all contributions will greatly benefit local VC children.

The outpouring of generosity from the community has allowed CSA to expand this program to include thousands of needy children throughout Ventura County. In 2012, over 37,000 toys were distributed to approximately 11,000 children through CSA.

“Every year we do our best to increase gift donations to these kids in need,” explains President of the Children Services Auxiliary Board, Teresa Brumit. “With the support of the VC Fire Departments, local malls, volunteers and everyone who donates, we’re able to collect and distribute a ton of wonderful gifts. Every child deserves that special holiday miracle, and we’re fortunate we have the opportunity to make their holiday wish come true.”

The gifts are distributed through the Holiday Toy Store, which is a donated storefront owned and operated by GOCARE, Inc.,a nonprofit the supports education in some of the most impoverished communities of Nicaragua. The toy store is a private facility where foster caregivers and low-income parents can shop for free.

“We’re really happy to donate our facility to see an increase in gift donations and to help bring joy to underprivileged children in Ventura County,” explains Michelle Cekov, president and CEO of GOCARE. “Our nonprofit supports children with an education in Nicaragua, so it’s close to our hearts to help local children as well. We’re looking forward to help bring a smile to the youth’s faces.”

Event Information:

Who: Children and Family Services - Foster VC Kids, Children Services Auxiliary and GOCARE

What: Holiday Toy Drive and Holiday Toy Store

When/Where:

Toy Donation locations –

· All Ventura County Fire Departments

· The Oaks Mall, 350 W Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, Calif. 91360 from Dec. 1 – Dec. 22 (except Dec. 6) from noon- 8 p.m.

· Pacific View Mall, 3301 E Main St, Ventura, Calif. 93003 Dec. 10 – Dec. 21 (except Dec. 6) from noon- 9 p.m.

Children and Family Services Office, 4651 Telephone Rd., Ventura, Calif. 93003 Dec. 1-19 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To learn more about how and where to donate, call 805-654-3245.

About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids

Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.

About Children Services Auxiliary



The Children’s Services Auxiliary (CSA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1983, is a volunteer run organization whose mission is to meet the needs of Ventura County’s court-dependent children. These children have been displaced from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment. The Auxiliary also serves youth who have recently transitioned from the foster care system. The CSA Board of Directors work closely with Ventura County Children and Family Services to identify the needs of the court-dependent children and transitioning youth.

About GOCARE

GOCARE Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity headquartered in Ventura, Calif. Throughout its tenure, GOCARE Inc. has worked closely with local residents and communities to create and implement educational, health and economic development programs into its curriculum, including adult education through reading and math, pre-school, day care, computer instruction, English instruction and vocational training.

GOCARE Inc. is a legal nongovernmental organization that has been recognized by the Nicaragua Ministry of Education as an exemplary model for adult education courses. To date, GOCARE Inc. has helped more than 1,300 students graduate from its programs with the core philosophy of the “Come Back to Give Back” mentorship and leadership. While pursuing college degrees, students become mentors and leaders within their Nicaraguan communities and help “give back” by teaching others to assist them out of extreme poverty into a bright, successful future.

For more information about GOCARE Inc. or to make a donation, please call 805-650-5915 or visit www.gocarekids.org.