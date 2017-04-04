Calendar » Local Plan Public Meeting for SB County Workforce Dev.

April 4, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board’s Local Strategic Plan for 2017-20 is available for review and comment for 30 days at the following website: www.sbcwdb.org

and at the following locations from 8:30 – 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. (1) Santa Barbara Workforce Resource Center, 130 East Ortega Street Santa Barbara, CA (2) Santa Maria Workforce Resource Center, 1410 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA (3) Lompoc Public Library, 501 E North Avenue, Lompoc, CA (4) Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Two public meetings will be held where comments can be presented in person on the following dates and locations:

April 4 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. , Santa Barbara County WDB Offices, Wisteria Conference Room, 260 N San Antonio Rd., Ste. C [upper level], Santa Barbara, CA

April 6 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Santa Maria Library [Shepard Hall] 421 South McClelland Street, Santa Maria, CA

Written comments can be submitted to the Santa Barbara Workforce Development Board, 260 N San Antonio Rd., Ste. C Santa Barbara, CA 93110 – Attn: Linda Hillman. Comments

must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 15, 2017.



