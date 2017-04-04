Friday, March 23 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local Plan Public Meeting for SB County Workforce Dev.

April 4, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board’s Local Strategic Plan for 2017-20 is available for review and comment for 30 days at the following website:  www.sbcwdb.org
and at the following locations from 8:30 – 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. (1) Santa Barbara Workforce Resource Center, 130 East Ortega Street Santa Barbara, CA  (2)  Santa Maria Workforce Resource Center, 1410 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA (3) Lompoc Public Library, 501 E North Avenue, Lompoc, CA (4) Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Two public meetings will be held where comments can be presented in person on the following dates and locations:

April 4     10 a.m. – 12 p.m. , Santa Barbara County WDB Offices, Wisteria Conference Room, 260 N San Antonio Rd., Ste. C [upper level], Santa Barbara, CA

April 6     10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Santa Maria Library [Shepard Hall] 421 South McClelland Street, Santa Maria, CA

Written comments can be submitted to the Santa Barbara Workforce Development Board, 260 N San Antonio Rd., Ste. C Santa Barbara, CA 93110 – Attn:  Linda Hillman.  Comments
must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 15, 2017.


 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board
  • Starts: April 4, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
  • Price: $0.00
  • Location: 260 N San Antonio Rd., Ste. C, Santa Barbara, CA
  • Website: http://sbcwdb.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board
 
 
 