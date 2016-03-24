Calendar » Local PODS Moving & Storage to celebrate decade-long milestone, March 24

March 24, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

The party will take place at PODS Storage Facility, 301 S. Rose Ave, Suite 104, and will include food, drink, a raffle and world class entertainment by Scot Bruce, the King of Elvis Acts! Monetary donations are welcome, and proceeds will benefit FOOD Share, Casa Pacifica, The City Center, Ventura County Rescue Mission and Big Brother Big Sisters.

A suggested $10 donation at the door will include food, 5 raffle tickets and 1 drink ticket. Advance reservations are recommended. To RSVP to the “Spotlight on Charity” Chamber Mega-Mixer, call Rose Larson at (805) 644-6503 or email her at [email protected]