Calendar » Locals Night @ the Santa Barbara Public Market

July 6, 2015 from 7:30am - 10:30pm

We love our locals! To celebrate the local Santa Barbara community, the Public Market is launching “Locals Night”, every Monday night, beginning on Monday, July 6! All Santa Barbara locals are invited to the Public Market to enjoy “locals only” food + drink specials from participating merchants, games, prizes and FUN! Locals Night specials include…

- Half Off BBQ Chicken Wings at Belcampo with beverage purchase from Wine + Beer

- 10% off oils + vinegars after 5pm at il Fustino

- 10% off a purchase of $10 or more at Flagstone Pantry

- 20% off your purchase at Green Star Coffee

- $1 off Draft Beer and Gassac rose wine at Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar

- 15% off produce purchases at Forager’s Pantry

- Two ice cream sandwiches for $8.05 from Rori’s Artisanal Creamery

- Happy Hour all night at Wine + Beer

- $1 Oysters at I`a Fish Market & Cafe

So come eat, drink, shop and celebrate your LOCAL Santa Barbara status! Show your locals night receipts and you’ll be entered to win prizes!