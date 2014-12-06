Calendar » LOCALSMITH

December 6, 2014 from 1 pm - 5 pm

This holiday season, give good gifts. From textiles to woodwork to ceramics to tasty food, we've got everyone on your list covered at the LOCALSMITH market featuring diverse and local craftspeople. You will find some familiar brands as well as never before featured artists and products. To help get you in the holiday spirit Oreana Winery will be serving a mulled wine made special for this event and Georia's Smokehouse food truck will be there to keep your tummy happy. Peruse the tables of high quality, hand crafted products and feel good, knowing that your purchases support people right in your community and the local non-profit H.O.P.E