LOCALSMITH Holiday Pop-Up Market

December 13, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

This holiday season, give good gifts.

From textiles to woodwork to ceramics to tasty food, we've got everyone on your list covered at the 2nd Annual LOCALSMITH market featuring diverse and local craftspeople. You will find some familiar brands as well as never before featured artists and products as we are hosting 20+ vendors.



To help get you in the holiday spirit there will be live music while you shop and Nimita's Food Truck will be there to keep your tummy happy.



Peruse the tables of high quality, hand crafted products and feel good, knowing that your purchases support people right in your community.



Proceeds as well as donations from the day of the event will support the Santa Barbara Birth Center. The SB Birth Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating, empowering and assisting families seeking time-intensive, individualized prenatal care and an alternative to hospital birth.