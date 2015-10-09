Calendar » LOL COMEDY FESTIVAL Brad Williams Ring Master

October 9, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

He’s Back! Brad Williams filmed his first One-hour Stand-Up Comedy special “Fun Size” and ran away with the people’s choice of favorite comic performance at SBLOLFEST 2014. If there was not an official winner of the Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival there should have been, and it should have been the People’s choice; Brad Williams.

He’s back to host a hybrid of stand-up comedy performances from some of his best friends and musical comedy performances as well. You won’t be disappointed with the eclectic line-up.

Robin Williams called him “Prozac with a head.” Brad’s ability to make humorous observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race are winning over audiences and proving that anyone can overcome their shortcomings.