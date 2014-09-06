Calendar » LOL Comedy Festival presents Andrew Dice Clay Presents: the Blue Show

September 6, 2014 from 10 PM - 11:30 PM

Dice presents the “Blue Show” with some of his favorite … you guessed it, “Blue Comics” including headliners Eleanor Kerrigan, the infamous Joey Diaz, the shocking Jason Rouse and more. The “Undisputed Bad Boy of Comedy,” Andrew Dice Clay will be up close and in your face. He and his fellow comedians will be as blue as he has always been without losing any bit of what has made him famous.

After the success of his first stand-up special in 17 years that premiered on ShowtimeINDESTRUCTIBLE, the Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival director, who also directed Dice’s special, asked Dice to present his favorite blue comics, well it was a no brainer.

THIS SHOW WILL BE FILMED!