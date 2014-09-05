Calendar » LOL Comedy FeStival presents Ben GLeib

September 5, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Ben Gleib is the host of IDIOTEST, the new comedy brain teaser game show on GSN (Game Show Network,) and for the last 7 years was one of the stars of CHELSEA LATELY on E! with over 100 appearances. He was recently on tour in arenas all over North America opening for both Chelsea Handler and Dane Cook.

He’s the voice of Marshall the Sloth in “Ice Age – Continental Drift” the #1 animated movie

of all-time internationally, and voices one of Channing Tatum’s right hand man soldiers in the upcoming animated movie “BOOK OF LIFE” hitting theaters October 17. His weekly podcast “Last Week on Earth with Ben Gleib” on the Smodcast Network debuted at #9 on iTunes Comedy, and was #1 on Stitcher for over 20 weeks.

Last year he worked for THE OSCARS, hosting The Academy’s first ever “Oscar Roadtrip,” which was featured on ABC’s “OSCARS PRE-SHOW.” Ben was also a guest star on the E! scripted series “AFTER LATELY” and appears on CNN and NPR, sharing his comedic take on politics. Gleib is also one of the stars of Kevin Smith’s new movie “JAY AND SILENT BOB’S SUPER GROOVY CARTOON MOVIE, co-starring Eliza Dushku, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and Neil Gaiman. In 2007, Gleib starred in the NBC primetime comedy series THE REAL WEDDING CRASHERS, and has performed his standup on THE LATE LATE SHOW on CBS, and on NBC on LAST CALL with CARSON DALY and LAST COMIC STANDING.

ESQUIRE named him one of “Six comedians who could be comedy’s next big thing.”