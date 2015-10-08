Calendar » LOL COMEDY FESTIVAL PRESENTS HOT FUNNY FEMMES

October 8, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Kicking off the Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival is the return of the all new hilarious Hot funny Femmes. This year’s new line up the Hot Funny Femmes Show is headlined by Kira Soltanovich who just filmed her first one hour special. Also starring Jenny Zagrino, Kate Quigley and Karen Rontowski along with special guest Hostess with the mostess OC Housewives Alum Gretchen Christine Rossi.

Learn more at lolcomedyfestival.com

Karen Rontowski’s fast-paced clean optimistic humor has taken her from “The Late Show with David Letterman” to Sirius Satellite Radio and Comedy Central, Karen Rontowski’s fast-paced clean optimistic humor catches you off guard with here quick turn humor.

Kate Quigley is a standup comedian, host, and actress. Her credits include THE OFFICE, THE DANNY COMDEN PROJECT, THE MEGAN MULLALLY SHOW, and TALKSHOW WITH SPIKE FERESTEN to name a few.

Jenny Zigrino made her late night debut on Conan O’Brien and was a finalist in Comedy Central’s “Up Next” Comics to Watch of 2013. She took second place on the TBS show Funniest Wins, hosted by Marlon Wayans.

Kira Soltanovich was born in the former Soviet Union, and raised by immigrant parents in San Francisco and and has plenty to laugh about. She’s written for Joan Rivers on the TV Land series How’d You Get So Rich? and for such Disney stars as Selena Gomez, Mitch Musso and Debby Ryan on the Disney show Prankstars. You can catch her on Showtime in her own half hour comedy special for the Showtime network called Here Comes Trouble.