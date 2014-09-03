Calendar » LOL Comedy Festival presents SuperNaked

September 3, 2014 from 10:00 PM - 11:30 PM

SuperNaked exists somewhere between everything you think you already know. Combining musical prowess, expert songwriting, emotional content, and comedic flair, their music spans several genres and knows no bounds.

From the gallows of the City of Angels … five friends who were all of the same cloth joined together to make people happy through good music and fine banter. Love it or hate it … SuperNaked is a powerhouse of sound that simply exists for the love of music..

They can now be seen in all their glory LIVE At the Lobero September 3 at 10PM as part of the SB LOL COMEDY FESTIVAL with their hit show entitled, “Get SuperNaked!” This will be star-studded with guest comedians & musicians.