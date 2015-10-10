Calendar » LOL COMEDY FESTIVAL Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan of Broken Lizard and Super Troopers

October 10, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Fresh off their NETFLIX Stand Up Special, “FAT MAN LITTLE BOY” Kevin and Steve are back on the road to make you laugh.

KEVIN HEFFERNAN (“Farva” in Super Troopers and “Landfill” in Beerfest) & STEVE LEMME (“Mac” in Super Troopers and “Fink” in Beerfest) are 2 members of the Broken Lizard Comedy Group and creators of films such as Super Troopers, Beerfest, Club Dread & The Slammin’ Salmon.

In their two man live show, Heffernan & Lemme perform stand up, tell funny stories about the making of their movies and sometimes even drink a beer with the audience — Beerfest style! The show has it all from 2 of your favorite Broken Lizard members.

In the end, you’re guaranteed to see everything that’s funny about a fat man sharing a stage with a little bitty fella.