Calendar » Lompoc Civic Theatre Presents: Glorious!

March 24, 2017 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Lompoc Civic Theatre will be opening their 44th anniversary season with Peter Quilter’s comedy Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World!



Glorious! is a humorous and light-hearted take on the story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the performer whom everyone wanted to see live in 1940's New York. Florence was an enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect. Known as “the first lady of the sliding scale,” she warbled and screeched her way through the evening to an audience who mostly reacted with laughter.

The show will run from March 24 through April 9 at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L Street in Lompoc. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays begin at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm.



Presale tickets for $15 are available at the following locations in Lompoc:

Alfie’s Fish & Chips, at 1036 N. H St.

PJ’s Deli, at 128 W. College Ave.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, at 111 S. I St.



Directed by Larry McLellan, co-produced by Larry McLellan and Chris Jeszeck.