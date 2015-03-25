Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Empty Bowls

March 25, 2015 from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

For a donation of $25, attendees choose a beautiful handmade bowl, enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and water and then take the bowl home as a reminder of hunger-related issues in our communities.

 

