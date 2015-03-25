Lompoc Empty Bowls
March 25, 2015 from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
For a donation of $25, attendees choose a beautiful handmade bowl, enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and water and then take the bowl home as a reminder of hunger-related issues in our communities.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
- Starts: March 25, 2015 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
- Price: $25.00
- Location: Dick DeWees Community Center
- Website: http://www.foodbanksbc.org/events-emptybowls-lompoc.html
- Sponsors: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County