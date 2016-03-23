Lompoc Empty Bowls
March 23, 2016 from 11:30am - 1:30pm
For a donation of $25, attendees choose a beautiful handmade bowl, enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and water and then take the bowl home as a reminder of hunger-related issues in our communities.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
- Price: $25
- Location: Dick DeWees Community Center
- Website: http://www.foodbanksbc.org/events-emptybowls-lompoc.html
