Lompoc Empty Bowls

March 23, 2016 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

For a donation of $25, attendees choose a beautiful handmade bowl, enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and water and then take the bowl home as a reminder of hunger-related issues in our communities.

 

