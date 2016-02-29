Calendar » Lompoc Family YMCA Dine for a Cause

February 29, 2016 from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Enjoy delicious food while supporting the Lompoc Family YMCA during their “Dine for a Cause” Events. Eat at Wild West Pizza on Feb. 29, mention YMCA and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Lompoc Family YMCA’s 2016 Annual Campaign.

Funds raised from this year’s annual campaign will go toward the Lompoc Family YMCA’s financial assistance program, which makes it possible for every kid, adult and family to benefit from YMCA membership and programs regardless of their ability to pay.

The Lompoc Family YMCA has been serving the greater Lompoc valley for more than 35 years with the focus of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

For other information, contact Traci Costa at [email protected] or 805.736.3483 or visit ciymca.org/Lompoc.