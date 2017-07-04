Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:16 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc July 4th Bike Parade & Concert in the Park

July 4, 2017 from 10:45 am - 2:00 pm

Decorate Your Bike and Join the Parade!

  • 10:45 - 11:15 am -- Bike Decorating at Lompoc Veteran's Memorial Building, 100 E Locust Ave, Lompoc
  • ​​11:30 am--Bike Parade from Veteran's Memorial Building to Centennial Park (3 blocks)

Old Fashioned 4th of July in the Park!

11:45 am - 2:00 pm -- Centennial Park, corner of H Street and Cypress Ave, Lompoc

​Free Patriotic Concert in the Park!

Hot Dogs, Chips & Drinks for sale by Sons of the American Legion!

Free Bounce House, Games & Activities for Kids!

Free Cypress Gallery Art Show!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee
  • Starts: July 4, 2017 10:45 am - 2:00 pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: Lompoc Centennial Park - Corner of H Street and Cypress Ave
  • Sponsors: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee
 
 
 