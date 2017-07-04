Lompoc July 4th Bike Parade & Concert in the Park
July 4, 2017 from 10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Decorate Your Bike and Join the Parade!
- 10:45 - 11:15 am -- Bike Decorating at Lompoc Veteran's Memorial Building, 100 E Locust Ave, Lompoc
- 11:30 am--Bike Parade from Veteran's Memorial Building to Centennial Park (3 blocks)
Old Fashioned 4th of July in the Park!
11:45 am - 2:00 pm -- Centennial Park, corner of H Street and Cypress Ave, Lompoc
Free Patriotic Concert in the Park!
Hot Dogs, Chips & Drinks for sale by Sons of the American Legion!
Free Bounce House, Games & Activities for Kids!
Free Cypress Gallery Art Show!
- Organizer/Sponsor: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee
- Price: free
- Location: Lompoc Centennial Park - Corner of H Street and Cypress Ave
