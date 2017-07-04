Calendar » Lompoc July 4th Bike Parade & Concert in the Park

July 4, 2017 from 10:45 am - 2:00 pm

Decorate Your Bike and Join the Parade!

10:45 - 11:15 am -- Bike Decorating at Lompoc Veteran's Memorial Building, 100 E Locust Ave, Lompoc

​​11:30 am--Bike Parade from Veteran's Memorial Building to Centennial Park (3 blocks)

Old Fashioned 4th of July in the Park!

11:45 am - 2:00 pm -- Centennial Park, corner of H Street and Cypress Ave, Lompoc

​Free Patriotic Concert in the Park!

Hot Dogs, Chips & Drinks for sale by Sons of the American Legion!

Free Bounce House, Games & Activities for Kids!

Free Cypress Gallery Art Show!