Calendar » Lompoc Low-Cost Pet Vaccine & Dog License Clinic

February 26, 2017 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts a low-cost pet vaccine clinic in Lompoc Ryon Park on Sunday, February 26 from 11 am to 2 pm.



Community members can purchase rabies vaccines for their dogs and cats for only $5. Other vaccines, including distemper parvo (DHPP) for dogs and feline distemper (FVRCP) for cats, are $10. Microchips, dewormer and topical flea treatment also cost $10 each. Project PetSafe will be there to sell pet licenses for $25.



Pet owners in need will have a chance to sign their dogs and cats up for a FREE spay/neuter surgery through C.A.R.E.4Paws.



For more details, visit care4paws.org or contact C.A.R.E.4Paws at 805-968-2273 or [email protected]