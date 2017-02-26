Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Low-Cost Pet Vaccine & Dog License Clinic

February 26, 2017 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts a low-cost pet vaccine clinic in Lompoc Ryon Park on Sunday, February 26 from 11 am to 2 pm.


Community members can purchase rabies vaccines for their dogs and cats for only $5.  Other vaccines, including distemper parvo (DHPP) for dogs and feline distemper (FVRCP) for cats, are $10.  Microchips, dewormer and topical flea treatment also cost $10 each.  Project PetSafe will be there to sell pet licenses for $25.


Pet owners in need will have a chance to sign their dogs and cats up for a FREE spay/neuter surgery through C.A.R.E.4Paws. 


For more details, visit care4paws.org or contact C.A.R.E.4Paws at 805-968-2273 or [email protected]

 

