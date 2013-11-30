Calendar » Lompoc Theatre Project’s Wayback Dance Party

November 30, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 2:00 am

Let's jam out to save the Lompoc Theatre! Dance to live classic rock from MOJO, plus the best in Old School, funk, and hip hop from DJ Richard Garcia! And it's all for a great cause: restoring the Historic Lompoc Theatre!

7pm: 70's-80's pop, rock, soul and new wave on vinyl with DJ Bargain bin!

9pm: Live classic rock from local guitar gods MOJO! Check 'em out at www.FastMojo.com

11pm: DJ Richard Garcia bumpin' the best in Old School, funk, hip hop and more!

And don't forget those tasty raffle items!

So finish your shopping, put the kids to bed and rock with us! And while you're there, learn about the Lompoc Theatre Project, and how you can help restore the biggest, best concert hall in town!

$5 donation