Lompoc Theatre Project’s Wayback Dance Party
Let's jam out to save the Lompoc Theatre! Dance to live classic rock from MOJO, plus the best in Old School, funk, and hip hop from DJ Richard Garcia! And it's all for a great cause: restoring the Historic Lompoc Theatre!
7pm: 70's-80's pop, rock, soul and new wave on vinyl with DJ Bargain bin!
9pm: Live classic rock from local guitar gods MOJO! Check 'em out at www.FastMojo.com
11pm: DJ Richard Garcia bumpin' the best in Old School, funk, hip hop and more!
And don't forget those tasty raffle items!
So finish your shopping, put the kids to bed and rock with us! And while you're there, learn about the Lompoc Theatre Project, and how you can help restore the biggest, best concert hall in town!
$5 donation
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Lompoc Theatre Project, The Wicked Shamrock, Hidden Treasures Antique & Thrift, Joanna-Promenade Cab Co., Stephen Palmer Photography, Southside Coffee Company, Surf Connection, Dyer's Baked Goods, Jalama Wines
- Starts: November 30, 2013 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
- Price: $5.00 donation
- Location: The Wicked Shamrock, 143 North H Street, Lompoc, CA
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/552595471500900/
