Lompoc Valley Cooling Tours

April 12, 2014 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Lompoc's Library Foundation is collaborating with Bob Campbell of Lompoc Valley Cooling to give tours of the cooler facility. With a $20 donation to the Library Foundation, you may walk through and experience the variety of produce services offered to area farmers at this facility, including temperature control storage, special packing, and handling for their perishable products. Come ready to learn what makes the valleys from Lompoc to Santa Ynez to Santa Maria the heart and soul of the agriculture business in Santa Barbara County. To enhance the experience, area wineries will be on hand in the facility's Ag Museum accompanied by light hors d'oeuvres. Opportunities to support the Library Foundation will also include raffles and door prizes.

Location: 1501 N. “L” Street, Lompoc (Behind FoodsCo Shopping Center)

Cost: $20 donation to the Library Foundation

Tickets available at: Lompoc Chamber of Commerce & Lompoc Public Library

Time: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with tours led by the boss, Bob Campbell, every 20 minutes

Special attire: Bring a jacket – It's cool in the Cooler!

Contact for Information: Suzanne Schwark, 736-2281