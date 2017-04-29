Calendar » Lompoc YMCA Healthy Kids Day

April 29, 2017 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

On Saturday, April 29, Lompoc Family YMCA is holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The day-long event features activities such as: Healthy Lompoc bike Helmet give a way, KTNK radio, Charlotte’s Book Mobile, youth classes and sports, healthy snacks to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home.

The Lompoc Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at 201 W. College Ave from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and features fun, active play and educational activities, such as youth classes, youth sports, Home Depot Derby Car Build, Bingo Card game for free prizes, various community vendors, and paper airplane build sponsored by Delta® Airlines.

All kids deserve the best summer ever, and Delta is proud to be the national sponsor of Healthy Kids Day, which kicks off a healthy, active and engaged summer for kids throughout the country. Locally, Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by Home Depot, Lompoc Grocery Outlet, and KTNK radio station. For more information, contact Lompoc Family YMCA at 805.736.3483