Calendar » LondonBridge at M8RX Nightclub + Lounge

June 3, 2017 from 9:00pm - 2:00am

M8RX Nightclub & Lounge and Sound & Society

- Present -

LondonBridge



If you’ve been to a House Music show in Los Angeles, chances are you’ve seen LondonBridge throw down his mix of booty popping House with a hip-hop swagger. As a DJ and producer, LondonBridge has release a string of hard hitting singles that have been getting pickup from major DJ’s such as Malaa, Angelz, Ghastly, Steve Aoki and Anna Lunoe. LB describes his musical style as "Fun House" inspired by his time spent in New Orleans.

​

"I've been hanging in New Orleans a lot and the spirt of Mardi Gras has definitely infiltrated my sound and my lifestyle as a whole. When someone comes to one of my shows, I want them to feel like they can be whomever they want to be and enjoy life to the fullest. That's the spirit of Mardi Gras. That's the spirit of LondonBridge"

​

LB just released the Sound Of The Underground EP on Homerun House Records.



LondonBridge:

https://www.londonbridgemusic.com/about

Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/londonbridge-3

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/londonbridgemusic/





21+

Doors @ 9pm

3 Floors of Music & Fun

Bottle Service -> (805) 957-4111

