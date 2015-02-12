Calendar » Long Term Care Planning Educational Workshop

February 12, 2015 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm

Presented by Eric Skaar and the Jewish Federation:

When it comes to the rising cost of long term care, it is important to understand your options. Traditional health insurance is not designed to cover long-term care. Medicare was not designed to adequately cover the long-term care costs many Americans may face. And, Medi-Cal (Medicaid) may not cover you until many of your assets have been depleted. How would you and your family handle providing care in the event of this life changing event?



Since 2005, Eric Skaar has specialized in Long Term Care insurance. Family experiences with long-term care issues drove home the importance of early planning. Eric’s mission is to help educate as well as protect consumers from the potentially significant financial and psychological costs of needing long-term care. He has made it his goal to help families and individuals make well-informed choices when it comes to protecting their financial future. Not everyone realizes that long-term care planning should take place before they reach a point where they become uninsurable. Eric's approach to long-term care insurance is to educate, inform, and present all available options to help you get the long-term care facts you need.