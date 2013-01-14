Calendar » Long Term Thinking for a Short-Sighted World

January 14, 2013 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

This eight week book circle will consider Jim Brumm's analysis of Long Term Thinking for a Short-Sighted World and essays from Raghavan Iyer's Novus Ordo Seclorum. Recent events and discoveries around the world reveal fresh possibilities for improving the quality of human life and social values. Replacing short sightedness with long-term thinking is not a sacrifice at all, Brumm argues, but can bring peace and sustainability for generations.