Long Term Thinking for a Short-Sighted World
This eight week book circle will consider Jim Brumm's analysis of Long Term Thinking for a Short-Sighted World and essays from Raghavan Iyer's Novus Ordo Seclorum. Recent events and discoveries around the world reveal fresh possibilities for improving the quality of human life and social values. Replacing short sightedness with long-term thinking is not a sacrifice at all, Brumm argues, but can bring peace and sustainability for generations.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Institute of World Culture
- Starts: January 14, 2013 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: No charge
- Location: Institute of World Culture, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.worldculture.org
- Sponsors: Institute of World Culture