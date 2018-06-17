Longing and Disappointment: Geoff Dyer and Andrew Winer
Parallel Stories is a literary and performing arts series that pairs art and artists with award-winning authors and performers of regional, national, and international acclaim. This series functions as a multidisciplinary lens through which to view the Museum's collection and special exhibitions.
Award-winning British author and USC Writer in Residence, Geoff Dyer shares the stage with fellow writer Andrew Winer, Chair of Creative Writing at UCR, to explore the creative process, health, Brexit, and why, from the personal to the global, what we think we want, never turns out to be what we thought it would be.
Mary Craig Auditorium
Free SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members /$6 Senior Non-Members
Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.
October 13, 2016 5:30 pm
