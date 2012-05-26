Calendar » Look Ma! The Artists Can Talk- Songs and Poems by the Local Legends

May 26, 2012 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The AFS Gallery invites the public to an evening celebration, "Look Ma! The Artists Can Talk- Songs and Poems by the Local Legends", on Friday, May 26th, at 5:00pm. The evening’s festivities include a poetry reading, live music and art amidst the mixed- media exhibition Local Legends. Don’t miss a chance to meet and greet these five Local Legends on Saturday, May 26th, from 5:00-7:00 pm. This event is free and open to the public.