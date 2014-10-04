Calendar » Looking Back Sideways

October 4, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

In fall of 2004, the comedy-drama film Sideways debuted on screens around the country and directed a spotlight to the rural beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley. With this film, director Alexander Payne focused attention on the area’s flourishing wine and food industry and all of the local flavor. Ten years later, the “Sideways effect” continues as visitors follow in the footsteps of the movie’s characters and seek out specific local destinations and experiences.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the award-winning film, Elverhoj Museum of History and Art presents “Looking Back Sideways,” a photography exhibition opening October 4. The display features iconic images from the film and a look behind-the-scenes as captured by Merie Weismiller Wallace, member of the Society of Motion Picture Still Photographers.

The Opening Reception will be held on Saturday October 4 from 4 to 6 pm. The public is invited to join in the celebration of Wallace’s work which will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the film’s debut. There is no charge for admission.

The Exhibit will be on display for October 4 - November 2, 2014